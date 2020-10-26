Virgil Abloh is in the mood to gift more skateboards.

The Off-White founder and Louis Vuitton men’s artistic director partnered with DGK founder Stevie Williams and the Chill Foundation to provide skateboards, skill and safety lessons and protective gear to members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago.

They are providing 25 custom DGK skateboards and 25 sets of protective gear for the youth to use for free at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Club and the Louis L. Valentine Club. In addition, the Chill Foundation will provide free outdoor courses for small groups of members ages 10 through 18. The program will launch on Nov. 12.

Abloh and Williams first teamed on a limited run of skateboards, with proceeds being donated to Saved by Skateboarding. Williams started DGK in 2002 in tribute to skaters who come from less advantaged backgrounds, and he’s an alum of the BGCC, which has served families in Chicago since 1902.

Chill Foundation also helps families in 16 global cities through boardsports, which is used to inspire the youth to overcome challenges.

This year, Abloh launched or took part in different charity initiatives, including his I Support Young Black Businesses quarterly fund and partnership with “Englewood Barbie” Aleta Clarke for her nonprofit HugsNoSlugs. Together, they raffled the Off-White x Air Jordan IV “Sail” sneakers at Chicago shop Notre to raise money for the nonprofit.