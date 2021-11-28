×
Virgil Abloh Dies of Cancer at 41

Shoppers Back in Stores for Black Friday; Retailers on Track for Holiday

EXCLUSIVE: Bulgari’s New Hotel Brings a Touch of La Dolce Vita to Paris

Celebrities Pay Tribute to Virgil Abloh

Hailey Bieber, Pharrell Williams, Gigi Hadid and many others are posting tributes to the famed fashion designer, who died Sunday after a private battle with cancer.

Virgil Abloh at the Nike Celebrates The Beautiful Game event in London on Feb. 7, 2018. AP

The fashion industry was rocked on Sunday with the sudden news that famed fashion designer Virgil Abloh, founder of luxury streetwear brand Off-White and artistic director of men’s wear at Louis Vuitton, died at the age of 41 after a private two-year battle with cancer.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton released a statement from chairman and chief executive officer, Bernard Arnault, on Abloh’s death, stating: “We are all shocked after this terrible news. Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom.”

Celebrities such as Pharrell Williams, Hailey Bieber, Cynthia Erivo, Drake and many others, have shared touching tributes to Abloh on Instagram, talking about their friendships with the late designer and his impact on fashion and culture.

Williams, shared a photo of Abloh with the caption: “My heart is broken. Virgil you were a kind, generous, thoughtful creative genius. Your work as a human and your work as a spiritual being will live forever. Sending love and light to your wife, children, family and day ones. You’re with the Master now, shine.

Bieber, who wore a custom Off-White wedding dress designed by Abloh at her 2019 wedding to Justin Bieber, shared a photo of herself in the dress with Abloh.

“Virgil completely changed the way I looked at street style and fashion, the way he looked at things inspired me deeply,” she wrote. “I will never be able to fully express how grateful I am to have known him and worked with him, from walking on his runways to having him design my wedding dress and all the other amazing moments in between, I felt he was always rooting for me. He was someone who always brought life, charisma, love and fun to any situation, and every room he walked into. A once in a generation creative mind that is so rare and I’ll never forget his impact. We love you Virgil.”

Youth poet laureate, Amanda Gorman, shared a post on Instagram that spoke about a custom look the designer created for her that was inspired by his grandmother.

“What a loss — Virgil, your talent and soul will be sorely missed,” she wrote. “I count myself so privileged to have met you and to have worn such a beautiful piece by you designed in honor of your grandmother. I knew then I was experiencing the honor of wearing a designer whose work transcends both past and present. To rephrase something you once said, let us paint new pictures where the old ones have been erased.”

Scroll on for more celebrity tributes to Abloh.

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

