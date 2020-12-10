Virgil Abloh is doing his part to help health-care workers battling the coronavirus.

The designer and his Off-White label have partnered with Suay, a Los Angeles-based green production manufacturer, to create a mask for the Cleveland Clinic.

The two-ply, polypropylene nonwoven mask, which can be hand-washed and hung to dry, was constructed with high filtration and breathability properties. The surgical wrap material is fully encased in a bias-cut Japanese power mesh, features a contrast-colored neon binding with adjustable ear loops and a contoured face covering. The masks are shipping in compostable packaging and retail for $42 with proceeds directed to support COVID-19-related research at the Cleveland Clinic’s Center for Global and Emerging Pathogens. They are being offered on the Canary Yellow web site.

Cleveland Clinic worked with an outside lab to test the masks’ material and degree of breathability and found that even after 20 washes, they continued to perform with a high level of efficiency.

“In the grand scheme of things, projects like these are when fashion is the most important,” Abloh said.

“Masking is critical to limiting the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” said Lara Kalafatis, chair of Cleveland Clinic’s Philanthropy Institute. “Thanks to Virgil Abloh and Suay for their creativity and support. We are grateful for their commitment to helping us meet a critical need as we navigate this global health crisis. Thanks, also, to the many people who will purchase and proudly wear this unique face covering.”

Off-White has also made monetary donation to the clinic and has created a limited edition T-shirt that reads: “I Support Our HealthCare Heroes” that it has donated to the Cleveland Clinic staff.