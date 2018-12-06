PARIS — Virgil Abloh has added a new role to his CV: creative adviser for sustainable innovation design at Evian.

The founder of Off-White and creative director of Louis Vuitton’s men’s line is to help the mineral water company, owned by Danone, make its design process more sustainable.

“Evian is an iconic brand with a strong heritage in fashion and creativity,” the designer said in a statement. “Its sustainability ambitions align with my own. Together we can push boundaries and explore new areas of revolution, paving a better future for generations globally.”

The announcement comes as Evian steps toward its goal of becoming a 100 percent circular brand by 2025: By this date, the company aims for all its water bottles to be made out of recycled plastic.

According to the statement, Abloh will both help design Evian future products and “use his wide-scale platform to engage his audience and raise awareness around the importance of innovation in design and sustainability.”

Announcing the collaboration via its Instagram account, Evian playfully riffed on Abloh’s signature quotation marks: on a makeshift Evian business card, the designer’s name is followed by his new title, “Creative Adviser.”

“Virgil is a creative innovator who has a degree in civil engineering and a CV that includes everything from creative direction to award-winning fashion design,” Patricia Oliva, global marketing vice president of Evian, was quoted saying in the statement. “Virgil is the embodiment of the next generation’s possibilities.”

Abloh’s first project for Evian is to be unveiled during fashion month next February and March.

It’s not the designer’s first non-fashion related collaboration: In 2018 alone, Abloh teamed up with IKEA, Moët & Chandon and Paris-based coffee shop Wild & The Moon. For the latter, the designer came up with a green-tinted almond milk named Saint Honoré, sold in a reusable glass bottle, to mark the opening of Wild & The Moon’s flagship café.