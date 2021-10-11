Virgil Abloh to Design Mercedes-Maybach Electric Show Car

Virgil Abloh is again collaborating with Mercedes-Benz.

This time, the Louis Vuitton men’s wear artistic director and Off-White founder will create an electric show car for Mercedes-Maybach, the German automobile-maker’s most premium line, with Mercedes-Benz chief design officer Gorden Wagener.

Titled Project Maybach, the model will be revealed on Dec. 1 during Art Basel Miami Beach. The car company said the project also coincides with the 100th year anniversary of Karl Maybach and his father Wilhelm debuting the first Maybach W 3.

For his second project with Mercedes-Benz after reimagining the Mercedes-Benz G Class last year, Abloh said he aims to embrace Maybach’s legacy, and bring its heritage into the future.

Wagener added that “with Project Maybach, we define the next level of luxury. After 100 years, we transform the brand into a luxury electric future. Together with Virgil, we are writing a new rule book for Mercedes-Maybach.”

