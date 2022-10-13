×
Virgil Abloh’s Version of Mickey Mouse Now for Sale

The late designer's illustration of the famed rodent has been added to T-shirts and hoodies.

Virgil Abloh's Mickey Mouse
T-shirts with Abloh's version of Mickey Mouse reference the "Figures of Speech" exhibition. courtesy

The Walt Disney Co. is jumping onto the Virgil Abloh bandwagon.

Starting Thursday, Disney and Virgil Abloh Securities, the late designer’s creative company, have teamed up to offer never-before-seen artwork of Mickey Mouse as reimagined by Abloh.

Abloh’s artwork features the designer’s unique interpretation of the famous rodent printed in various colorways on a select assortment of products including sweatshirts and T-shirts for both adults and children. Prices range from $30 to $120 and the merchandise will be available while supplies last.

The limited-edition merchandise will be available at the Brooklyn Museum as part of its exhibition “Virgil Abloh: Figures of Speech.” The exhibition has its own dedicated shop within the museum and the merchandise will also be sold online.

A kids sweatshirt.

“Virgil Abloh was a creative visionary and we are thrilled to have the iconic Mickey Mouse immortalized through his lens,” said Tasia Filippatos, president of consumer products, games and publishing for Disney. “With this special product, we celebrate two global icons and the enduring influence they’ve both had on the art and pop culture communities.”

“Building on his past collaboration with Disney, Virgil brilliantly captured the joyful essence of the iconic Mickey Mouse through the unique lens of his imagination,” said Shannon Abloh, Virgil Abloh Securities president. “We are thrilled to share Virgil’s beautiful interpretation with the world through this special limited-edition merchandise.”

“Virgil Abloh: Figures of Speech” opened July 1 and features new elements and never-before-seen objects from Abloh’s archive, presented in Brooklyn Museum’s Great Hall. It will run through Jan. 29.

