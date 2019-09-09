Virgil Abloh is taking a step back from his busy schedule.

The Off-White and Louis Vuitton men’s designer has revealed that he will not be present at his upcoming Off-White ready-to-wear show in Paris on Sept. 26.

“Virgil Abloh shared today that he is shifting gears to a pace less than his usual constant work and travel for a few months due to health considerations,” a spokesperson for Abloh said in a statement. “Virgil is designing the Off-White show in Paris to replace his attendance, with a creative new approach that will include crowd participation. He continues to work closely with his teams at Louis Vuitton Men’s and Off-White as well as with brands he collaborates with around the world.”

In an interview with Vogue, Abloh stated that he is slowing down his work and travel schedule due to health concerns. While the designer did not specify the medical issues, he stated he is slowing down his schedule based on his doctor’s orders.

“I was just tired, so I went to the doctor,” he said. “Ultimately everything is fine, but the doctor told me ‘This pace that you’ve sort of pushed your body — to fly all these miles, do all these different projects — is not good for your health.’”

Abloh will also be canceling a few upcoming appearances, including his participation in Vogue’s Forces of Fashion conference next month and the opening of his “Figures of Speech” exhibit at the High Museum of Art in Atlanta in November.

