Although his Off-White wares were most recently shown in Paris just two days ago, Virgil Abloh’s line will soon make its way to Las Vegas, too.

The designer and DJ has inked a deal with the Wynn Las Vegas to open the first West Coast boutique for his label. The Off-White store will be located in Wynn Plaza and is slated to open in July.

In addition to the shop, Abloh has signed on with Wynn for an official nightlife residency. He’ll start by DJing at XS Nightclub on June 29, then will hit Encore Beach Club on September 13. He’s scheduled to perform through the rest of the year, including an appearance he’s making with the South African DJ Black Coffee on Oct. 11 at XS. Together, they’ll spin under the name White Coffee.

This makes Abloh’s presence at the Wynn threefold — last year, Wynn Plaza became home to the multimedia sculpture “Arrows and Flower Neon Sign,” which the designer created with Takashi Murakami.

“Pushing the boundaries of where art, fashion and music collide has been a driving force behind our success, where every experience we present to guests first passes a litmus test for originality,” said Wynn Nightlife managing partner Alex Cordova. “We are honored to be working with such a visionary who appreciates the impact of artistry, and applies it to everything he does.”

Haim Chera, venture partner with Wynn in its Las Vegas retail, called Abloh a “humble genius.”

“Off-White is an iconic brand that embodies the modernity Wynn guests look for,” said Haim Chera, joint venture partner with Wynn in its Las Vegas retail. “It is an honor to work with Virgil in a multifaceted relationship.”

Abloh is just one of many superhot artists from the rap and pop-adjacent worlds being tapped for Las Vegas residencies — Drake, Cardi B and G-Eazy among them. The Off-White designer exists as a figure at the crux of two majorly popular genres in Sin City: electronic music (which draws DJ residencies galore to Vegas) and hip-hop.

