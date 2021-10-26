Virgil Abloh Is Making an Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid Shoe

Virgil Abloh is making another shoe for Nike.

On Monday, it was reported that Off-White was creating an iteration of the Air Force 1 Mid. Though little is known so far, the shoe will come in two colorways — white and black — and be released in the spring of 2022 at a price of $185.

The first image was released by an Instagram user who goes by the handle @die_sel666, an apparent sneaker enthusiast account that provides “first looks” at new and upcoming shoes.

Abloh, Off-White’s chief executive officer, has collaborated with Nike numerous times to create shoes for his own fashion label and also for Louis Vuitton, as the artistic director for the men’s fashion.

The designer began by reinventing 10 models of Nike sneakers for his initial “The Ten” project in 2017, and has kept a steady pace of drops since. Nike and Off-White have also developed clothing, including custom outfits for tennis star Serena Williams.

In June, Abloh created new versions of Nike’s iconic Air Force 1 trainers developed in tandem with Louis Vuitton. The shoes, designed in 21 colorways, were unveiled as part of Abloh’s spring 2022 men’s collection for the French luxury powerhouse.

In its “State of Luxury Consignment” data report earlier this year, resale site The RealReal picked Off-White x Nike sneakers as the top item to consign in 2021, making it one the most sought-after sneakers on the market.

