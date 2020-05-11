Is fashion still relevant? That’s the question on Virgil Abloh’s mind.

The Off-White and Louis Vuitton men’s designer posed to his Instagram followers on Monday in a stream of consciousness-like video. Abloh himself feels that it is still relevant, but used the three minute, 55 second video captioned “I think in run-on sentences” to counter his own belief.

Abloh names several muses and sources of inspiration behind his designs to present his argument in the video, which shows scenes from his past collections. His voiceover starts the video by stating his Louis Vuitton collection was “a matter of my call and response to what is luxury clothing — not fashion — so my investigation was at the root of clothing and a human desire.”

In the video, Abloh touches on his own design process, stating “it’s sort of this matrix of using the DNA of a vocabulary I started in, but sending it into the time of the season.” He also states that other artistic professions, such as writer, architect or musician, can work in similar ways and that he’s inspired by the thought process behind creations rather than the relationship to the work.

Abloh said the purpose of the video was to reveal the “sort of chip on [his] shoulder” of analyzing if “fashion with a capital ‘F’ is still relevant.”

The inspirational references he lists run the gamut from U.K. band Jamiroquai and its frontman Jay Kay for its fusion of funk, soul, pop and rock ‘n’ roll genres. “A muse like him sort of opened my mind about what music can be,” Abloh said. “It turned out he had a strong fashion sensibility.”

View Gallery Related Gallery Badgley Mischka Auctions New, Original Sketches for Feeding America

He also referenced Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain and his ubiquitous flannel shirts, stating “I could go to my local mall and buy that and I would make it my own.”

The designer’s analysis comes after he proclaimed that streetwear will die in the next decade in a December interview with Dazed magazine, a statement that sparked debate in the fashion industry.

“In my mind, how many more T-shirts can we own? How many more hoodies? How many sneakers?” he said in a Dazed magazine interview released late last year. “There are so many clothes that are cool that are in vintage shops and it’s just about wearing them. I think that fashion is gonna go away from buying a box fresh something; it’ll be like, hey I’m gonna go into my archive.”

Read more here:

Virgil Abloh Creates Exclusive Off-White Capsule for Tsum

Document Magazine Taps Virgil Abloh for Art Cover

Off-White x Air Jordan IV Make Paris Fashion Week Debut

WATCH: Inside Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2020 Men’s Show