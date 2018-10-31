NEW FRONTIERS: A conversation between Off-White founder Virgil Abloh and Rimowa chief executive officer Alexandre Arnault is on the menu of the third edition of the Vogue Fashion Festival, set to run Nov. 9 and 10 at the Palais Potocki in Paris.

The pair, who collaborated this summer on a transparent Off-White x Rimowa suitcase, will be tackling the subject of Millennials and the power of street culture on the first day of the festival.

“Virgil Abloh has brought a real revolution in the world of fashion,” Delphine Royant, publisher of Vogue Paris, told WWD. “He transformed the rules in both communication and product design.”

Abloh is a fitting choice for the 2018 edition of the festival, themed around “The New Frontiers of Fashion.” “The digital revolution has forced us all to rethink the concept of frontiers,” Royant said. “New fields are being explored, pushing us to challenge our limits in business, retail and communication, but also between generations.”

The lineup also includes Sidney Toledano, ceo of LVMH Fashion Group; photographer Jean-Paul Goude; designer Clare Waight Keller, who will talk to Vogue Paris editor in chief Emmanuelle Alt about her vision for Givenchy, and Dior creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri, in conversation with Chiara Ferragni about the relationship between business and social media.

“Chiara Ferragni was an obvious choice for us on the subject: Our coverage of her wedding got the biggest reach on both the Vogue Paris web site and social media channels,” Royant said. Chiuri designed the Dior dress that Ferragni wore to tie the knot with Italian rapper Fedez on Sept. 1.

The topic of social media will be further discussed by influencer Giovanna Battaglia and public relations director Lucien Pagès, while Ashley Graham has been invited to share her experience as a plus-size model during a talk on fashion’s new beauty standards.

Digital and e-commerce rule the roost for this edition’s corporate panels. Guests include Grégory Boutté, digital director for Kering, who will detail the group’s digital strategy; Anne-Véronique Baylac, industry director for luxury at Google; Printemps ceo Paolo de Cesare, and Lili Chen, general manager of Tmall Luxury Pavilion, a Chinese e-commerce platform belonging to the Alibaba Group.

Both days will offer master classes. Young brands Editions MR and Modetrotter will give tips on how to create a luxury start-up, while Instagram-friendly accessories brands Amélie Pichard and Coucou Suzette will detail their social media communications strategy.

“The master classes will be practical above all,” said Royant, adding that half of each session will feature a Q&A with the audience. “We really wanted the speakers to give tips and advice to young entrepreneurs.”