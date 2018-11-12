MAN IN TOWN: Virgil Abloh will be the guest of honor at an event hosted in Milan on Nov. 30 by Kaleidoscope, a contemporary art and culture magazine founded in 2009.

During the evening, to be held at cultural space Spazio Maiocchi established in Milan by Carhartt WIP and Slam Jam, the founder of Off-White and men’s creative director of Louis Vuitton will present a special edition of Kaleidoscope and unveil a new installation and billboard commission.

Featuring a special cover, the Kaleidoscope limited-edition issue will come with a T-shirt and a signed artwork both realized by Abloh, who during the event will also give a talk discussing the central role of streetwear in defining the global art movement of the future.

The special Kaleidoscope package will be exclusively available online at kaleidoscope.media, as well as at Slam Jam stores.

For the occasion, the Spazio Maiocchi will be the host of a range of exhibitions, installations and performances by international artists, including Collier Schorr, Camille Henrot, Eric N. Mack and Young Girl Reading Group.