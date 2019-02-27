FRIENDS: “She’s like the bride,” quipped Marcelo Burlon as DJ Peggy Gou arrived ever so slightly fashionably late to a dinner at the Beefbar on Tuesday night in honor of the launch of her fashion label, Kirin.

Burlon waxed lyrical as friends of Gou sashayed about in looks from the collection, including DJ-cum-model-cum-muse Sita Abellan, dressed in a lime green plastic trench, offset by her blue hair and eyelashes, and influencer Yoyo Cao in a fake fur and color-blocked leather pant.

“I think the music can be a little louder, no?” said Gou who donned a red kimono with a twisted guns print for the occasion.

“First of all, she’s an amazing DJ. I’m a DJ, too, so I’m always playing her tracks at my parties, and then when you see her and listen to her music, it makes sense and comes together,” said Burlon. “Actually, I did one collection inspired by her, even before New Guards Group decided to launch her brand; she was on my moodboard.”

Virgil Abloh was equally approving. “We’re cut from the same cloth,” he said. “What makes a designer in today’s climate is a little bit of an intangible creative output and presence, and she has it. The number-one question I get asked is, ‘How do you do it? You design, you DJ, you produce music, or whatever. For my generation, it’s just being modern.”

Mingling with Dior Men’s jewelry designer Yoon Ahn, “Friend of the family,” Ghetto Gastro cofounder Jon Gray said he was “Just here to eat some free food.”