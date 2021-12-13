Virgil Abloh’s Final Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall Collection Revealed

Louis Vuitton has revealed one of the last collections that Virgil Abloh designed as the artistic director of the brand’s men’s wear line.

The pre-fall 2022 collection, unveiled Monday, was completed and photographed before Abloh’s passing on Nov.28, 2021, according to Vuitton.

Michael Burke, Vuitton’s chairman and chief executive officer, told WWD earlier that the brand’s fall 2022 collection, to be shown next January during Paris Men’s Fashion Week, was already 95 percent complete by the time Abloh died. Hence that will truly be Abloh’s final collection for the brand.

The pre-collection continues the idea of “boyhood ideology,” a term Abloh developed when he introduced his first pre-collection at the house.

“What makes men’s wear? Boys do. I believe that building blocks stacked upon each other through our lives form the narrative of what defines men’s wear. My work today bears evidence of everything that happened to me in my past: how I was brought up, educated, and how I evolved,” he said at the time.

The result is a wardrobe that’s a mix of traditional men’s wear concepts for a new generation of luxury consumers. Tailorings come with relaxed cuts and details usually seen in women’s wear design, while the sportswear offerings are elevated with premium fabrics such as fur, leather and silk.

Standout pieces include a jacket with mountain and river motifs and the brand’s signature Damier pattern fading out into tiny fragments revealing miniature LV logos; a padded vest with white mink cut in the shape for XL monograms; bee hats and veils with graffiti graphics designed by the Milan-based tattoo artist Ghusto Leon, and pieces with faded paisley and monogram patterns, which were first introduced in the brand’s fall 2022 collection.

