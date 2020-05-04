The first Monday in May is changing shape thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

For the first time in its 72-year history, the Met Gala is going virtual after having been postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic. This year’s edition was set to be held around the “About Time: Fashion and Duration” theme and as the Metropolitan Museum of Art is celebrating its 150-year anniversary.

Nonetheless, the gala is still going forward in a new way with “A Moment With the Met,” a YouTube livestream hosted by Vogue Magazine that offers a preview of this year’s upcoming costume exhibit plus a look back to some of the most memorable Met Gala red carpet moments of all time.

From how to watch the livestream to how to participate in the Met Gala challenge, here is everything you need to know about this year’s virtual Met Gala.

When and where is the virtual Met Gala?

The virtual Met Gala takes place on Monday at 6 p.m. It will be livestreamed on Vogue’s YouTube channel.

What will happen during the virtual Met Gala livestream?

The livestream will look back at the most memorable Met Gala red-carpet moments of all time, likely highlighting fashion moments of stars like Rihanna, Sarah Jessica Parker, Lady Gaga and more.

The virtual Met Gala will also offer a look at this year’s Costume Institute exhibition, titled “About Time: Fashion and Duration.” The exhibition is said to include 120 looks dating back to 1870, the year the museum was founded.

The Met’s exhibition is now slated to open on Oct. 29.

Who is participating in the virtual Met Gala?

The virtual Met Gala will start off with an address by Vogue editor in chief and Condé Nast artistic director Anna Wintour. The livestream will also include a performance by Florence and the Machine and a DJ set by Off-White and Louis Vuitton men’s designer Virgil Abloh.

What is the Met Gala challenge?

Vogue teamed with “Pose” actor Billy Porter to create the #MetGalaChallenge to celebrate what would have been the 2020 Met Gala. The challenge asks individuals to re-create their favorite Met Gala red-carpet look at home.

Participants can then post the photos on Instagram with the hashtag, then Vogue and Porter will choose winners to highlight on the Instagram accounts of the Met Museum, the Met Costume Institute and Vogue.

Is there a charitable component for the virtual Met Gala?

The purpose of the annual Met Gala is to raise funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute since the gala is usually one of the main sources of funding for the Costume Institute.

Vogue will be continuing this by making its own donation to the institute as well as to A Common Thread, the fund it launched with the Council of Fashion Designers of America that benefits fashion designers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The size of Vogue’s donations has not been revealed.

