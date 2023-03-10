Virtual South Korean K-pop Star Apoki Teams With Charles & Keith

Who better than a virtual K-pop artist to front a Singapore-rooted fashion label’s foray into the metaverse?

That would appear to be the reason Charles & Keith enlisted the South Korean virtual musician “Apoki” as a collaborator and performer. The pastel-loving avatar recently released her first single of 2023, “Mood V5.”

Apoki is meant to be reminiscent of “a rabbit-like being living somewhere in space.” Now imagine someone that is adept at K-pop and dance that likes to flaunt fashion trends. The virtual performer has more than 4.8 million followers across social media.

For its new metaverse platform on The Sandbox and drawing from its spring campaign, Charles & Keith has tapped the virtual K-pop artist to host a rooftop party and to perform some of her singles — dressed digitally in looks from the global accessories brand’s new collection. From Monday through March 27, the Charleskeithhaus will be live on the virtual real estate platform The Sandbox. Inspired by the brand’s spring “State of Play” campaign, the immersive Charleskeithhaus incorporates glints of the collection including its color palette in all of the details of the virtual house. There will also be an NFT gallery showcasing recently released artworks to encourage experimentation and attract fashion fans.

The digital experience will include quizzes, parkour challenges and locating a secret room to redeem a digital wearable for this season’s must-have bag from the brand, the Petra Curved shoulder bag. The real-life version retails for $63 on the company’s e-commerce site.

Apoki will appear amidst a selection from the brand’s spring collection. Image Courtesy

Some Apoki fans have been attracted by the virtual performer’s music videos, which are known for more alluring CG. Her just-out music video also features the prototype of the new brand AFEELA, which was announced by Sony Honda Mobility Inc. at CES in January. Apoki has been selected to perform as a pioneer in the virtual K-pop artist field in honor of the brand’s new expansion to the virtual world.

In 1996, Charles & Keith’s cofounders Charles and Keith Wong started the company with an emphasis on trendy and versatile footwear for progressive urbanites. Since that time they have built upon that category and added handbags, eyewear, accessories and costume jewelry to its assortment.