Jewelry brand Vita Fede is expanding its purview, now adding eyewear to its lineup.

The brand has just launched its first eyewear collection — with sculptural, metal-accented sunglasses priced from $295 to $390.

The line was developed in Japan, with Vita Fede founder and designer Cynthia Sakai approaching the range as if it were jewelry for the face.

“Expanding Vita Fede into the eyewear category was a very natural extension of the jewelry line. I view jewelry as any beautiful object that enhances its surroundings. The eyewear line is exactly that — it’s about offering our wearers an entirely new way to wear jewelry, in the same way they might be used to wearing a pair of earrings,” Sakai said.

Further playing to this notion of jewelry, Sakai has developed chains that latch onto the glasses like a lanyard, some accented with pearls. They will retail from $190 to $220.

For its inaugural season, Vita Fede will sell its eyewear with a direct-to-consumer model and is working to wholesale a second season, aiming for it to hit retailers this fall.