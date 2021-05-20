A look from A look from Vitamin A x Misha Nonoo

Courtesy image

California-based swim label, Vitamin A, and designer Misha Nonoo are debuting a sustainable, collaborative capsule of swim and ready-to-wear today. Founder and creative director of Vitamin A, Amahlia Stevens, first connected with Nonoo in October 2020; since then, the two women-owned, sustainable labels have consistently been working on their collaboration

A look from Vitamin A x Misha NonooCourtesy photo

“I truly believe that the future of fashion is sustainability, so when the idea came about to collaborate with Misha Nonoo, we instantly knew this was a great opportunity for us to join forces and deliver a personal and inspiring curated capsule, that would share the values of both brands,” Stevens told WWD.

A look from Vitamin A x Misha Nonoo.  Courtesy photo

The Vitamin A x Misha Nonoo 11-piece eco-conscious summer capsule was designed with a getaway weekend in mind, offering beach to dinner, mix-and-match ready-to-wear (which double as cover-ups) and swimwear styles.

Ready-to-wear includes: a GOTS-certified organic cotton voile button-up tunic (based on Nonoo’s best-selling ‘Husband Shirt’), a GOTS-certified organic cotton maxi “beach dress,” cotton and linen high-waisted shorts, 100 percent Bluesign-certified washable slip skirt sets, and a slip dress with dainty tie-straps. Swimwear is made up from Vitamin A’s signature EcoLux fabrication (created locally from recycled nylon) and includes four mix-and-match bikini styles (triangle top, bandeau top; high-waisted and regular-waist bottoms) and classic maillot.

A look from Vitamin A x Misha Nonoo.  Courtesy photo

“We were admirers of Vitamin A long before this capsule occurred to us,” Nonoo told WWD. “Their sustainable ethics and modern aesthetic align very much with our own, and it has been such a pleasure to share sourcing notes during our collaboration. I think we both learned a lot from each other over the last few months.”

The collection is priced from $99 to $400 ($90 to $160 for swim in sizing XS to XL; $190 to $325 for rtw in XXS to XXL); ready-to-wear is available on Nonoo’s e-commerce, with swimwear available separately on Vitamin A’s e-commerce. 

A look from Vitamin A x Misha Nonoo.  Courtesy photo

collaboration Misha Nonoo ready to wear Sustainability Swimwear
