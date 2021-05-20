California-based swim label, Vitamin A, and designer Misha Nonoo are debuting a sustainable, collaborative capsule of swim and ready-to-wear today. Founder and creative director of Vitamin A, Amahlia Stevens, first connected with Nonoo in October 2020; since then, the two women-owned, sustainable labels have consistently been working on their collaboration.

“I truly believe that the future of fashion is sustainability, so when the idea came about to collaborate with Misha Nonoo, we instantly knew this was a great opportunity for us to join forces and deliver a personal and inspiring curated capsule, that would share the values of both brands,” Stevens told WWD.

The Vitamin A x Misha Nonoo 11-piece eco-conscious summer capsule was designed with a getaway weekend in mind, offering beach to dinner, mix-and-match ready-to-wear (which double as cover-ups) and swimwear styles.

Ready-to-wear includes: a GOTS-certified organic cotton voile button-up tunic (based on Nonoo’s best-selling ‘Husband Shirt’), a GOTS-certified organic cotton maxi “beach dress,” cotton and linen high-waisted shorts, 100 percent Bluesign-certified washable slip skirt sets, and a slip dress with dainty tie-straps. Swimwear is made up from Vitamin A’s signature EcoLux fabrication (created locally from recycled nylon) and includes four mix-and-match bikini styles (triangle top, bandeau top; high-waisted and regular-waist bottoms) and classic maillot.

“We were admirers of Vitamin A long before this capsule occurred to us,” Nonoo told WWD. “Their sustainable ethics and modern aesthetic align very much with our own, and it has been such a pleasure to share sourcing notes during our collaboration. I think we both learned a lot from each other over the last few months.”

The collection is priced from $99 to $400 ($90 to $160 for swim in sizing XS to XL; $190 to $325 for rtw in XXS to XXL); ready-to-wear is available on Nonoo’s e-commerce, with swimwear available separately on Vitamin A’s e-commerce.