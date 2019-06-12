A CASE FOR ASSANGE: Vivienne Westwood took to the stage at the Imperialism on Trial event in East London on Tuesday night to voice her concerns about the treatment of Julian Assange by the British government. Westwood has been a longtime supporter of Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks who is being held in a British prison.

He was charged in the U.S. last month for publishing classified documents linked to U.S. military action in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The event’s location was a crypt, and the underground venue was a fitting setting discuss the fate of the WikiLeaks founder, and his case, which have been a subject of controversy in the global press since 2010.

Westwood began by introducing herself as “an activist and a friend of Julian, all while he has been in the embassy — and before that.” Assange had been living in the Ecuadorian embassy in London since 2012 after the country granted him diplomatic asylum. In April, the country withdrew its asylum protection and Assange was arrested and jailed for breaching earlier bail conditions.

In an emotional address, Westwood described Assange as ”an effective freedom fighter. He is the last beacon. If Julian goes, freedom is gone.”

Westwood ended by reading aloud a poem she had written for Assange, in which she painted his character as “a man who puts himself in position to challenge government lies…we need him.”

A march took place in London on Wednesday, from Buckingham Palace to Downing Street, protesting Assange’s potential extradition to the U.S.