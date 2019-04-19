FOOT IN THE DOOR: Vivienne Westwood is getting in on the footwear hype and is partnering with sports performance brand Asics. The first two of the limited-edition sneaker styles will drop globally on April 27 and the following three will be released in July.

“Asics are brilliant technicians known for their expertise, they are the best in their field. We love the look of their trainers because they are form following function, which attracted us to this collaboration. We wanted to bring together fashion and function,” said Andreas Kronthaler, creative director of Vivienne Westwood.

The capsule is a reinterpretation of classic Asics styles paired with Westwood’s signature prints such as the squiggle print, which debuted in her fall 1981 collection. Westwood’s orb logo can also be found on the heel of the sneakers.

The first two sneakers released will feature this print with one in a high-top style in a white and red colorway and the second, a low-top fit in a red and orange palette complete with Asic’s patented gel sole. The high-top retails at 185 pounds and the low-top at 155 pounds.