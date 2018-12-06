CHECKMATE: Vivienne Westwood and Burberry have lifted the veil on their collaboration, with the release of their joint campaign that’s filled with an array of new and old faces dressed in head-to-toe vintage Burberry check.

Shot by David Sims, the campaign features a series of raw, candid portraits that have a whiff of Nineties nostalgia.

Kate Moss poses in a check shirt and matching high-waist pants; Sistren, a group that creates podcasts about the stories of queer black women, are in mini kilts, knee-high socks and bucket bags all recreated in Burberry check, while musician Leonard Emmanuel wears an oversized T-shirt with the slogan “Cool Earth has a plan to save the rainforest.”

The idea for the limited-edition collaboration, Riccardo Tisci’s first, was to take a unisex approach and create a “union of punk and tradition” by re-inventing some of Westwood’s most famous pieces – from berets, to lace-up platform shoes and kilts – using a vintage variation of the Burberry check.

Burberry’s chief creative officer and Westwood also came together to support the non-profit organization Cool Earth. Westwood plans to customize four T-shirts to be auctioned off with funds going towards supporting Cool Earth.

The collection is available on the brand’s website and stores, with prices ranging from 55 pounds for a pair of boxer shorts to 1,150 pounds for a double-breasted jacket.

Tisci will also be hosting his first Burberry party on Friday, which will take place on the King’s Road, the former punk hub and site of Westwood’s first store.