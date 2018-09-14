BRITISH PIONEER: Vivienne Westwood might not be staging a show during this season’s London Fashion Week, but she is still making her presence felt in her hometown.

On the first day of the shows here, Westwood released her spring 2019 collection via a video, which is packed with messages furthering her agenda of sustainability, gender-fluid dressing and smart buying.

“The best thing I’ve ever said to save the planet and [ourselves] is: Buy less, dress up,” Westwood says in the video, wearing a slogan T-shirt and holding a torch.

Her “Buy Less” motto and slogans including “I Fought the Law” and “Misrule of Law by Government” are splashed all over T-shirts.

“The government is taking away human rights. The government are criminals and I’m a witch,” she continued.

A rebellious streak runs throughout a collection based on staple pieces for men or women — from cropped, knitted vests, to tailored suits and voluminous outerwear — that are in line with Westwood’s philosophy of buying smart, versatile pieces to build a wardrobe.

There are winks to musketeers in the oversized, embroidered collars and voluminous trousers, while camouflage prints and patterns inspired by a series of playing cards Westwood designed all come together to telegraph her fighter spirit.

Elsewhere in the collection, parkas, satin shorts and loose shirts feature a delicate print of the Chinese peony and dragons, signaling Westwood’s Taoist philosophy.

Another focus of the collection is the use of eco-friendly fabrics without compromising the luxurious feel of the range. Bamboo hemp and soft linen fabrics were used throughout, particularly on shirts, while a range of jacquard draped dresses and coats created came in an organic acetate.

The brand plans to continue experimenting with different presentation formats and will also stage a show during Paris Fashion Week.