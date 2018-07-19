MILAN — Milan’s leg of international Vogue Fashion’s Night Out event is marking its 10th anniversary.

After revamping its format last year under the new Vogue for Milano moniker, the second edition under the supervision of Emanuele Farneti, editor in chief of Italian Vogue, will further strengthen its bond with the city. The event is scheduled for Sept. 13, ahead of the city’s fashion week kicking off on Sept. 18.

“Let’s be honest, Milan Fashion Week should restate its centrality among other [fashion] capitals and it’s important to probe the atmosphere one week before [fashion week kicks off],” said Farneti during a press conference held at the Palazzo Morando venue on Thursday.

“September will be packed with events and activities under the Milano XL [project]. The Vogue for Milano night is an auspicious anticipation of what to come in the rest of the month,” echoed Cristina Tajani, Milan’s fashion and design city councilor.

Along with late-night store openings and brands offering limited-edition items to be sold exclusively during that night, the number of events promoted by Vogue Italia is aimed at spotlighting fashion in a broader, cultural sense.

To this end, brands in the Golden Triangle luxury shopping district will open their flagships offering a series of initiatives named “Fashion Experiences” to engage with customers. “After 10 years, opening the doors of fashion [today] is even more relevant at a time when we talk a lot about inclusivity,” said Farneti, pointing to the event as an opportunity for brands to tell their stories. “We want customers to interact with brands often considered inaccessible and with their know-how,” added Sara Sozzani Maino, senior editor at the Italian title.

Other activities promoted by Vogue Italia include a cinema event, a photo exhibition, music performances and a treasure hunt. “We are talking about a schedule of events, not a single one because the night will offer fashion enthusiasts an opportunity to celebrate the industry as a whole,” said Farneti.

“The choice of Vogue to bank on the city of Milan flatters us, even more so considering that the initiatives promote performing arts and the city’s culture. This is a trajectory, which the municipality has welcomed enthusiastically,” insisted Tajani, praising the magazine’s efforts to strengthen the bond with Milan.

Through the “Fashion Cinema” project, the magazine is renewing its partnership with the Fashion Film Festival Milano for the third year; on Sept. 13 the Bagatti Valsecchi Museum will open its doors to host the projection of short movies created by emerging directors centered on the “Radici” [Italian for roots] theme. The same short movies will be part of the Fashion Film Festival Milano competition, running Sept. 20 to 25.

A photo exhibition cocurated by Alessia Glaviano and Francesca Marani, the magazine’s senior photo editor and vogue.it photo editor, respectively, will be mounted at the Palazzo Morando venue. Named “Dreamlike,” the exhibition will showcase images of four international fashion photographers, selected among the PhotoVogue community members, who investigate the oneiric world with their pictures.

Regarding the music, Italian singers will perform at night for free in Piazza del Duomo. Last year’s lineup included an unexpected cameo by Oasis’ front man Liam Gallagher. The name of this year’s headliner was not revealed.

In addition, Vogue Italia is organizing a treasure hunt around the city center, with five teams competing to gain access to the live concert’s backstage. Each team will be spearheaded by different groups of Italian influencers, who will recount the game through their social media profiles.

As per seasons past, the Vogue for Milano event will continue to support social causes. This time the municipality, along with Vogue, has selected to support the “Scuola Superiore di Arte Applicata del Castello Sforzesco” [Castello Sforzesco Superior School of Applied Arts]. A portion of the sales of limited-edition products will fund the renovation of a building on the city’s outskirt, where the institution, founded in 1882, will open a second unit.