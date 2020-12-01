IN-HOUSE: While the game of musical chairs continues in the media landscape around the world, Condé Nast Italia is doing internal recruiting to fill the positions left vacant after last month’s departure of Luca Dini, the publishing company’s former editorial director and editor in chief of Architectural Digest and CN Traveller Italia. Dini has joined Milan-based publishing firm Cairo Editore, where he was tapped as editor in chief of women’s weekly title F and fashion and beauty monthly magazine Natural Style.

Emanuele Farneti, editor in chief of Vogue Italia and L’Uomo Vogue, has been named interim editor in chief of the Italian version of AD, a title he helped relaunch in 2014 when he returned to Condé Nast Italia to helm the interior design magazine.

In March 2016, Farneti moved to GQ as editor in chief and in January 2017 he landed at Vogue Italia, succeeding the late Franca Sozzani, who passed away at the end of 2016.

Born in 1974, Farneti developed his career as a journalist at a range of Italian publications, including newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport and men’s magazines Sportweek and Men’s Health.

For CN Traveller Italia, the publishing company chose to replace Dini with Maddalena Fossati, who also remains at the helm of the La Cucina Italiana food title.