TALENTS ON SHOW: To mark its 10th anniversary, Vogue Talents, Vogue Italia’s fashion talent scouting project, will be celebrated during the upcoming Milan Fashion Week with an exhibition at Brera’s Palazzo Cusani, running Sept. 20 and 21.

The exhibit will include the creations of 70 designers who in the past 10 years were involved in the program, which was founded in 2009 by the magazine’s late editor in chief Franca Sozzani and Sara Sozzani Maino, currently head of Vogue Talents and Vogue Italia deputy editor for special fashion projects.

“Vogue Talents was created to support the new generation of creatives at a time when few people believed in talent,” Sozzani Maino said. “It’s borderless and barrier-free, and it searches the world, because there’s talent everywhere. Our mission going forward is to act responsibly and set an example that the world needs to change.”

The list of designers scouted by the team of Vogue Talents includes names such as Jonathan Anderson, Aquazzura, Giannico, Paula Cademartori, Arthur Arbesser, Simone Rocha and Bethany Williams.

In keeping with the 10th anniversary celebrations, some of the aforementioned designers will explain the role that Vogue Talents had in the development of their careers with short movies which will be posted on the Vogue Talents Instagram account and on Vogue Italia’s social media platforms.

In addition, to exalt the scouting attitude of the project, Vogue.it will launch “Upload Your Show,” an initiative giving emerging designers the chance to submit their look books. Vogue Italia’s editorial team will select the best collections, which will be published in the online magazine.

“Talent is essential, but it’s not enough,” said Vogue Italia editor in chief Emanuele Farneti. “An idea must come at the right time, but more than anything it must be translated into practical form with courage, hard work, dedication, determination and constancy. Since well before scouting became fashionable and competitions and awards started to proliferate all over the world, Vogue Italia has been searching for talent — in fashion, in photography; these days in writing, too — as one of its founding principles. Our task is to offer talented people an opportunity. Good timing and plenty of work will lead to tomorrow’s success.”