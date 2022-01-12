Volcom Rolls Out Snowboarding Looks for Olympic Fans

SNOWED UNDER: With the opening ceremony for the Beijing Olympics just over three weeks away, Volcom has unveiled its uniforms for the U.S. snowboard team for the Winter Games and replica products.

As the official outfitter of this year’s national snowboarding team, the brand is offering such designs as the “Owl 3 Layer” Gore-Tex jacket and the relaxed fit L Gore-Tex pants. Every uniform will also include a red, white and blue striped faux rabbit’s foot for extra luck.

The U.S. Olympic snowboard team nominations will be announced on Jan. 21. Chloe Kim, Jamie Anderson, Jack Coyne, Jason Wolle, Tessa Maud, Alexandria Simsovits, Red Gerard and Chris Corning are among the athletes vying to be be bound for China. The opening ceremonies for the Beijing Olympics are slated for Feb. 4. Eleven snowboarding events, including slopestyle, big air and parallel giant slalom, are planned between Feb. 5 and 15 at two locations.

Volcom, an Authentic Brands Group-owned entity, has added signature details and artwork to relay an “Alive We Ride” mentality. American Olympic snowboarders will also be sporting the “TDS INF” printed Gore-Tex jacket with thermal panels for added warmth and ”USA” embossed on the left sleeve and “3L” Gore-Tex overalls from Volcom. The third uniform option is a “Brighton” freestyle-inspired jacket and the “Hotlapper” sweatpant-inspired pants. Both items offer a with a generous fit and gathered boot cuffs to keep tricksters moving freely.

Olympic fans who want to dress the part can choose from an assortment that includes the men’s USST Brighton pullover jacket for $575 and the women’s USST Hotlapper pants for $275. Snowboarders and others can also buy a $25 patch kit from Volcom that features such items as star-shaped emblems and a miniaturized American flag icon.

To try to boost sales for the brand, a spokesperson for Volcom noted in an emailed pitch to the media Wednesday that “as an incentive to write about Volcom, you can earn commission by using affiliate links.” A link to sign up for Volcom’s affiliate program was also included. Asked if that would be a violation of any policies, according to a U.S. Ski and Snowboard spokesman. “We are fine with that. Volcom is our partner,” he said.