The Los Angeles-based unisex brand that every celebrity from Paris Hilton to Ashton Kutcher wore in the early Aughts around Hollywood and on MTV’s “TRL” relaunched itself as a luxury label last September. As part of the relaunch, the brand released a premium unisex denim collection with price points starting at $500. This month, Von Dutch is unveiling its first collection of premium outerwear handcrafted in Paris. Each piece features a 925-sterling silver Von Dutch Flying Eyeball zipper pull as a signature design bonus. The puffer fill is 90/10 goose and the waist-length jacket combines an air of street and nostalgia all in one. Sizing will be available in both women’s and unisex. Jackets will come in two colorways of baby pink and white, and will retail at $1,149.