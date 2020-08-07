Louis Vuitton Men's Spring 2021

Dave Tacon

DIGITAL BLOCKBUSTER: Louis Vuitton found a sizeable online audience for its physical men’s wear show, held in Shanghai on Thursday. The spectacle, which featured giant inflatables and models stepping out of cargo containers, generated 85 million views in China alone, the brand said on Friday.

The show, which closed with Chinese actor-singer Kris Wu, generated 57.8 million livestream video views on Weibo, 17.6 million on Douyin, 8.1 million on Tencent and 1.1 million on OOH, a spokesman for Louis Vuitton said.

It was the first roving show for the brand since creative director Virgil Abloh announced it would switch to a seasonless model.

