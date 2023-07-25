W Hotels and Sunchasers Collaborate on Escape Capsule

W Hotels is collaborating with Sunchasers, an ethically created, unisex clothing brand based in Venice Beach, California.

Using the artistry of tie-dye, Sunchasers is known for its diverse range of unisex loungewear and dress sets crafted from luxurious cotton and silk fabrics. The exclusive collection includes unisex, one-size-fits all loungewear sets (long-sleeve shirt and pants) that are hand-dyed in India and made of 100 percent silk.

To launch the collaboration, W Ibiza will host shopping events throughout the summer at the Wet Deck and will have the collection available for purchase at the Away spa pop-up boutique located on Level 0 of the property. In addition, W Ibiza will feature two small scale installations inside the entrance of the hotel that will highlight the collection.

“We are thrilled to partner with Sunchasers for this bold and breezy summer capsule,” said Carly Van Sickle, senior director, global brand marketing, W Hotels Worldwide. “Through our collaboration, we are not only bringing together the vibrant spirit of Sunchasers’ fashion, but also aligning it with our own W summer campaign aptly named ‘Sun Chasers.’ By merging Sunchasers’ innovative and sustainable ethos with the immersive Wet Deck experience, we are offering guests an unforgettable summer experience that epitomizes our shared commitment to authenticity, vibrancy and exploration.”

The W Hotels x Sunchasers Escape Capsule. @mandilenz, courtesy of W Hotels.

Carola Bernard, founder of Sunchasers, added, “At Sunchasers, we strive to inspire individuals to express their true selves through vibrant colors and joyful designs. Partnering with W Hotels allows us to extend this message of originality and celebration to a global audience. Together, we aim to create a unique and memorable fashion experience that symbolizes the spirit of summer.”

The W Hotels x Sunchasers Escape Capsule will be available until February for $444 in four different colorways inspired by Miami Beach and Ibiza. It is available at Shopsunchasers.com and on W Hotels the Store. In addition, it will be offered at Suchasers’ Abbot Kinney flagship store in Venice, California.