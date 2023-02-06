×
Wales Bonner, Adidas Team on Jamaican Football Federation Kits

This is designer Grace Wales Bonner’s latest collection with the sports giant since beginning her partnership with Adidas in 2020.

Wales Bonner and Adidas debut collection for Jamaican Football Federation
Wales Bonner and Adidas are debuting a collection for Jamaican Football Federation. Adidas

Grace Wales Bonner is continuing her relationship with Adidas with a new collaboration.

The British fashion designer and the sports giant revealed on Monday a collection with the Jamaican Football Federation, with Wales Bonner creating the football kits for the players. The collection is the first under a four-year partnership between Adidas and the Jamaican Football Federation.

Wales Bonner’s football kits include home, away and pre-match jerseys, as well as a reversible anthem jacket for the women’s team, known as Reggae Girlz, and the men’s team, known as Reggae Boyz. 

“The opportunity to design the first on-pitch kits for the Jamaican national teams with Adidas football has been such a special opportunity,” Wales Bonner said. “It has meant so much to me personally and I am very grateful for the support and trust of Adidas football and the Jamaican Football Federation. For the collection we set out to celebrate Jamaican style and to offer something timeless, elegant and essential. I hope the shirts bring joy to the wearers and carry forward the everlasting beauty and uplifting spirit of the island.”

Styles from Wales Bonner and Adidas’ Jamaican Football Federation collection.

Wales Bonner’s designs celebrate Jamaican style and culture, with the home jerseys designed in the country’s national colors of green, black and gold. For the pre-match jerseys, Wales Bonner blended the patterns found in Scottish Fair Isle knitwear with rich colors and a gold sun motif to give a nod back to Jamaica.

The Reggae Girlz will debut the collection at the FFA Cup of Nations tournament in Australia during their first game on Feb. 16 against Spain. The Reggae Boyz will then sport the collection during their Concacaf Nations League group stage match against Mexico in late March.

The collection is available for purchase starting Monday, with prices starting at $70. This is Wales Bonner’s latest collection for Adidas since partnering with the sports giant in November 2020 to create collaborations inspired by the designer’s Jamaican heritage. 

