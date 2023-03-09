EXCLUSIVE: Wales Bonner Taps Binx Walton, Tyler Mitchell for Spring 2023 Campaign

Grace Wales Bonner is reuniting with two collaborators for her brand’s spring 2023 campaign.

The British designer is teaming up with photographer Tyler Mitchell and model Binx Walton for the Horizon Blues spring 2023 womenswear campaign, which debuts on Thursday.

“I love the intimacy of these images that depicts the strong friendship between Binx and Tyler,” Wales Bonner said. “The photographs record a special moment in time for us, and highlight the craftsmanship and care that goes into making these unique pieces.”

The campaign was photographed in Florence and features Wales Bonner’s inaugural footwear and jewelry collections, which were debuted during her spring 2023 runway show that took place during Pitti Uomo in June. Wales Bonner’s jewelry collection includes pieces handcrafted by local artisans from Krobo, Ghana. The designer’s footwear offerings include loafers, sandals and heeled ankle boots.

Binx Walton stars in the Wales Bonner spring 2023 campaign.

Walton is also seen in the campaign wearing the Wales Bonner Java Macrame dress that was handmade with Ghanaian wool and artisanal recycled beads.

“It’s an honor to continue expanding my ongoing collaborative relationship with Wales Bonner,” Mitchell said. “I was extremely excited to photograph Binx Walton, a friend and one of my favorite models, in an around the Wales Bonner show venue in Florence. There was a magic energy that day and I’m glad we elegantly captured it.”

Wales Bonner’s spring 2023 campaign comes after the designer made her Paris Fashion Week debut in January with her fall 2023 collection, which offered additional womenswear, footwear and jewelry.

Earlier this year, Wales Bonner also debuted her collection with Adidas for the Jamaican Football Federation and teamed up with Nordstrom in New York City for a visual installation inspired by her spring 2023 collection.