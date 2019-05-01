LONDON – Wales Bonner has won the 2019 BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund, an annual prize that comes with 200,000 pounds in cash and a year’s worth of mentoring and support from members of the industry.

Wales Bonner was picked from a shortlist that included a broad range of creative businesses, from jewelry to footwear to men’s and women’s wear, including A.W.A.K.E. Mode, Alighieri, Charles Jeffrey Loverboy, David Koma, Neous, Rejina Pyo and Wales Bonner.

“Congratulations to all the shortlisted designers and particularly Grace Wales Bonner on receiving this year’s BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund. Wales Bonner is one of the most promising creatives in the world right now. The judging panel was impressed by her exceptional talent for storytelling and craftsmanship and we look forward to seeing her grow,” said Caroline Rush, CBE of the British Fashion Council.

Established in 2008, the BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund aims to discover new talent and accelerate growth over a twelve-month period. Although some of the labels on the shortlist are new, others are more established, have secured investment and are looking to take the next step in business.

The fund is supported by British Vogue, Burberry, JD.com, Inc., Label/Mix, Paul Smith, Rodial and Topshop.

The judging committee was chaired by Edward Enninful, editor-in-chief of British Vogue, with judges including Erdem Moralioglu, Gemma Metheringham of Label/Mix; Harlan Bratcher, JD.com, Inc., Maria Hatzistefanis of Rodial, and Paul Price, Topshop.

Mishcon de Reya support the shortlisted designers and winner through pro-bono legal services, with Farfetch, Google, Launchmetrics and the BFC’s Fashion Business Network also supporting the award.