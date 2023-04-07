Country Music Duo Curates Fashion for a Cause

SISTER ACT: Walker County, the Nashville, Tennessee-based country music duo made up of sisters Ivy Dene and Sophie Dawn, has a new act — curating fashion for a cause.

The sisters have pulled together a selection of their favorite apparel, jewelry and leather goods from the Able brand, which is being featured at GoodMrkt, the Fort Wayne, Indiana, boutique. The collection is called “Mirror Mirror” and it supports women’s empowerment and body positivity. “Mirror Mirror” is the focus track from Walker County’s new “No Smoke and Mirrors” EP.

“At Able we create opportunities for women to step into something beautiful and meaningful, from the makers to you,” said Sarah Deveney, director of partnerships. “Whoever you are, wherever you are, we believe you are able just as you are. This message ties so closely to what Ivy and Sophie are sharing through their “Mirror Mirror” EP — empowering women to feel the beauty of the person looking back at them.” Able’s mission is to bring employment to disadvantaged women and communities around the world.

“GoodMrkt is a community of makers and creators who embrace the challenges of the world and dare to make a difference, and that’s exactly what Ivy and Sophie are doing through their music and the Mirror Mirror collection,” said Harry Cunningham, founder and managing partner of GoodMrkt, which sells purpose-driven brands at its store and on its website.