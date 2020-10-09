Walmart is starting the holiday shopping season earlier than usual.

The retailer is hosting its Big Save online shopping event starting on Oct. 11 to offer Black Friday-like sales on items across electronics, appliances, toys, fashion and beauty.

Walmart’s Big Save event follows the trend of other retailers kicking off the holiday shopping season in October in order to give customers ample time to do their shopping in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The retailer’s savings event starts just two days before Amazon Prime Day, which was postponed from this summer because of the pandemic. Target is also hosting its own two-day Deal Days savings event at the same time as Amazon’s Prime Day.

From the discounts and savings to the expected shipping time, here is everything you need to know about Walmart’s Big Save 2020 event.

When is Walmart’s Big Save 2020 event?

Walmart’s Big Save event begins on Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. EST and runs until Oct. 15.

What is the purpose of Walmart’s Big Save 2020 event?

The savings event is meant to offer Black Friday-like discounts earlier in the holiday shopping season. This gives customers — many who are following social-distancing guidelines, quarantining or are hesitant to shop in-store — ample time to make their gift purchases before the holidays.

View Gallery Related Gallery Stella McCartney RTW Spring 2021

Is Walmart’s Big Save 2020 event online-only?

Walmart’s Big Save 2020 event will take place on its web site and through its marketplace sellers. Savings will also be offered to individuals who are part of Walmart+, which is the retailer’s membership program that provides unlimited free shipping and other deals.

How quickly will purchases be shipped out?

The savings event offers free two-day shipping on orders of eligible items over $35. Some items will also be available for free next day delivery or in-store pickup.

What discounts will Walmart’s Big Save 2020 event offer?

Walmart’s Big Save 2020 event will offer savings across electronics, appliances, toys, fashion and beauty products, among other categories.

Some deals the retailer is spotlighting include a JVC 55” Roku Smart LED television discounted from $399 to $248, an IonVac Robut Vacuum discounted from $179.88 to $99, Hunter women’s rain boots discounted from $150 to $69.99 and more.

Read more here:

What to Know About Amazon Prime Day 2020

Cash Back Day Is Back: Here’s What to Expect on the Shopping Holiday

Target, Walmart and Kohl’s to Close on Thanksgiving Day

WATCH: What Makes a Fashion Brand Successful