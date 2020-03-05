Knicks legend Walt “Clyde” Frazier has long been known for pushing the boundaries of fashion. But on Wednesday night before the New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden, Frazier graciously turned over the mantle of best dressed to Sebastian Ortiz, a first-grader from the Washington Heights section of the city who has cerebral palsy.

Ortiz, a self-professed fan of fashion, challenged the former NBA player and Knicks broadcaster to a “Suit Off” and the winner was revealed during the pre-game festivities before the Knicks’ game with the Utah Jazz.

Ortiz shopped at Men’s Wearhouse for a custom suit that the company created using a bold plaid for a sport coat, along with floral-printed pants, an orange shirt and a wide brown and orange striped tie. “I’m coming for you, Clyde, so you better watch it,” Ortiz said.

“I like his confidence and his tenacity,” Frazier said of the youngster. But pointing to a wildly patterned orange and green shirt under a black and green sport coat and lime green pants, he added: “How are you going to beat this shirt?”

Well, although Frazier brought his A game, sporting his own version of a wild plaid suit on Wednesday night, it was Ortiz who walked away with the win.

In a video that aired before the game, Sebastian Ortiz said despite his cerebral palsy, it “cannot stop me from doing what I like and doing what I do. I am the strongest kid.”

Ortiz is the sister of now 13-year-old Samantha Ortiz, who was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis when she was seven and through the Garden of Dreams Foundation, the charity arm of Madison Square Garden, was able to perform during its annual talent show at Radio City Music Hall. The Suit Off was conceived and executed by Jill Martin, sportscaster and “Today Show” lifestyle contributor.