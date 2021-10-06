Wardrobe Turning Celebrities’ and Influencers’ Style Into Cash

Wardrobe, a peer-to-peer rental marketplace for luxury, designer and vintage brands, has been signing influencers and actresses to turn their closets into cash.

Influencer and actress Olivia Culpo’s closet launched today at noon. Among the offers are a white floral two-piece set worn on set of her movie “Venus as a Boy,” which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival this summer, a Retrofete green robe sequin dress worn for her 28th birthday and an Alexis emerald green lace dress worn to her brother’s wedding. Most of the items rent for about $21.25 to $24.45 for four days. All proceeds will be donated to charity.

Others who will will be sharing their closets are Sophia Bush, Nina Dobrev, Leon Bridges, Mickey Guyton, Antoni Porowski, Rocky Barnes, Marquita Pring and Aly Michalka.

Bridges, an America soul singer, writer and producer, for example, is renting a cropped Bode jacket worn at the Hollywood Bowl show in 2018, a custom Leon Bridges cardigan and two-tone Dickies overalls worn on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in 2018.

CAA executive Adam Friedman advises on celebrity strategy.

Adarsh Alphons, founder and chief executive officer of the Wardrobe, said this fall they’re giving customers access to fashion worn by well-known individuals, after selectively onboarding a handful of influencers to see how they performed on the app.

“By borrowing from the closet of an aspirational person, users form a tangible relationship with them that is as real as it gets — just like borrowing from your best friend’s closet,” Alphons said. “Influencers and celebrities love Wardrobe because it’s a new way to earn from their style, form an authentic and direct relationship with their audience, and take a stance on fashion sustainability.”

Wardrobe uses a network of dry cleaners to store, clean and ship clothes that people — famous or otherwise — want others to rent.

Wardrobe launched in beta in 2018, in New York City in 2019 and then nationwide in 2020. Recently, a $4.1 million seed round was led by Slow Ventures and joined by Foundation Capital and Casper cofounder Neil Parikh. The company has experienced strong growth since its launch.

FOR MORE STORIES:

Wardrobe, Peer-to-Peer Rental Marketplace, Acquires Rent My Wardrobe

Wardrobe Unveils Peer-to-Peer Digital Marketplace for Rentals