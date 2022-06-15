Warner Bros. Reveals First Look at Ryan Gosling as Ken in ‘Barbie’ Movie

Warner Bros. has revealed its first look at Ryan Gosling as Ken in the upcoming “Barbie” movie.

On Wednesday, the film company posted a picture of the actor in character on its official social media accounts, showing him smiling with bleached blonde hair, glowing orange-spray tanned skin and topless wearing a sleeveless Canadian tuxedo and his white briefs that say “Ken,” stylized similar to Calvin Klein’s iconic underwear line.

“#BARBIE July 21, 2023,” the caption on Instagram and Twitter read. “Only in theaters.”

Alongside Gosling, Margot Robbie will also star in the film as the titular character.

The movie will be directed by Greta Gerwig, who has also worked on award-winning projects such as “Little Women” and “Ladybird.” Noah Baumbach, also a well-known filmmaker and Gerwig’s partner, cowrote the script with Gerwig. The two share a son.

Though very little is known about the film, it reportedly began production this year — and apparently has an abundance of pink.

Deadline first confirmed in October that Gosling signed on to play the role of Ken, though he reportedly initially passed on the project due to his busy schedule.

Fans are eager to know more about the film and they can expect some fresh, new twists given Gerwig’s directing style. Her breakout movie “Ladybird,” which starred Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf, earned five Oscar nominations. “Little Women,” which also starred Ronan, as well as Timothée Chalamet and Florence Pugh, received six Oscar nominations.

