Consumers who won’t be taking the trip to Milan for this year’s installment of Salone del Mobile will be able to get a glimpse of “Waste No More” at Eileen Fisher’s Brooklyn store.

From April 4 to 7, the installation will be the focal point of the designer’s Carroll Gardens boutique and it’s meant to emphasize a zero-waste mentality. The all-white and ecru Waste No More garments and interior decor items are meant to express essentialism — as in buy what you need and reuse repeatedly. To emphasize that point, a new Waste No More web site and Instagram handle will be launched at a press preview on April 3. The installation will be open to the public for the following four days at the 47 Bergen Street outpost.

Last summer the sustainable–focused designer unveiled the Brooklyn store as the hybrid retail concept integrating the brand’s latest ideas, innovations and experiments in nearly 5,000 square feet of space. Her company’s creative director Sigi Ahl is also pitching in on the Waste No More project.

In Milan, Waste No More will showcase new works at Rossana Orlandi, where a vaulted building with a courtyard will be transformed to play up spirituality with an all-white design. Trend Union’s Li Edelkoort and Philip Fimmano are curating the installation, which is meant to be reminiscent of a quiet sanctuary, offering serenity compared to the hubbub nearby. The ideology behind the “less-is-more” philosophy is that simplicity and clarity lead to thoughtful design. The unspoken slow-down-long-enough-to-think directive is designed to make people consider overconsumption.

The “Waste No More” effort is meant to raise awareness about the mammoth amount of textile waste that consumers contribute to annually and to also show visitors the upsides of the circular economy.

An estimated $500 billion worth of clothing that is barely worn and rarely recycled is lost annually. More simply put, the average U.S. citizen throws away 70 pounds of clothing each year. Without any improvement, the fashion industry will use up a quarter of the world’s carbon budget by 2050, according to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation.

The first version of the Eileen Fisher-endorsed “Waste No More” was installed during last year’s Salone del Mobile in Milan.