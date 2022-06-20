Everything to Know About BET Awards 2022: How to Watch for Free, Performers, Nominees and More

The BET Awards are making their return Sunday night, celebrating the year’s biggest achievements across music, film, sports and more.

Billed as “Culture’s Biggest Night,” the 2022 BET Awards will include a lengthy slate of performances from Lizzo, Jack Harlow, Roddy Ricch, Ella Mai and more. Actress Taraji P. Henson will be hosting the show for the second year in a row.

Here, WWD breaks down everything you need to know about the 2022 BET Awards. Read on for more.

When are the 2022 BET Awards?

The 2022 BET Awards airs on June 26 at 8 p.m. ET on BET.

Who is hosting the 2022 BET Awards?

Actress Taraji P. Henson is returning to host the awards show for the second year in a row.

Who is nominated at the 2022 BET Awards?

For music, Doja Cat is leading the pack with six nominations, including for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, Best Female Hip Hop Artist and Album of the Year for “Planet Her.”

Other Album of the Year nominees include Silk Sonic for “An Evening With Silk Sonic,” H.E.R. for “Back of My Mind,” Tyler, the Creator for “Call Me If You Get Lost,” Drake for “Certified Lover Boy,” Kanye West for “Donda” and Jazmine Sullivan for “Heaux Tales, Mo’Tales: The Deluxe.”

On the film side, Best Movie nominations went to “Candyman,” “King Richard,” “Respect,” “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” “Summer of Soul” and “The Harder They Fall.” Best Actor nominations include Adrian Holmes for “Bel Air,” Anthony Anderson for “Black-ish,” Damson Idris for “Snowfall,” Denzel Washington for “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” Forest Whitaker for “Respect” and “Godfather of Harlem,” Jabari Banks for “Bel Air” and Sterling K. Brown for “This Is Us.”

Best Actress nominations went to Aunjanue Ellis for “King Richard,” Coco Jones for “Bel Air,” Issa Rae for “Insecure,” Jennifer Hudson for “Respect,” Mary J. Blige for “Power Book II: Ghost,” Queen Latifah for “The Equalizer,” Quinta Brunson for “Abbot Elementary” and Regina King for “The Harder They Fall.”

See the full list of nominees on BET’s website here.

Who is performing at the 2022 BET Awards?

The awards show will include a lengthy slate of performances by Lizzo, Jack Harlow, Roddy Ricch, Chance the Rapper, Ella Mai, Babyface, Chlöe, Doechii, Giveon, Fireboy DML and many others.

Are there any honorary awards?

Music and fashion icon Sean “Diddy” Combs will receive this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

How do I watch the 2022 BET Awards?

The awards show will air on BET on Sunday starting at 8 p.m. ET. The 2022 BET Awards can also be streamed through Hulu, AT&T TV Now, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, Sling TV and Locast with free trials and memberships.

