×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: June 17, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

EXCLUSIVE: Regé-Jean Page Is Fronting Armani Code

Fashion

Prada Men’s Spring 2023

Fashion

Etro Men’s Spring 2023

Everything to Know About BET Awards 2022: How to Watch for Free, Performers, Nominees and More

Actress Taraji P. Henson is returning to host the show.

Taraji P Henson
Lil Nas X
Migos
Fat Joe and DJ Khaled
Issa Rae
View ALL 38 Photos

The BET Awards are making their return Sunday night, celebrating the year’s biggest achievements across music, film, sports and more.

Billed as “Culture’s Biggest Night,” the 2022 BET Awards will include a lengthy slate of performances from Lizzo, Jack Harlow, Roddy Ricch, Ella Mai and more. Actress Taraji P. Henson will be hosting the show for the second year in a row.

Here, WWD breaks down everything you need to know about the 2022 BET Awards. Read on for more.

When are the 2022 BET Awards?  

The 2022 BET Awards airs on June 26 at 8 p.m. ET on BET.

Who is hosting the 2022 BET Awards?

Actress Taraji P. Henson is returning to host the awards show for the second year in a row.

Who is nominated at the 2022 BET Awards?

For music, Doja Cat is leading the pack with six nominations, including for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, Best Female Hip Hop Artist and Album of the Year for “Planet Her.”

Related Galleries

Other Album of the Year nominees include Silk Sonic for “An Evening With Silk Sonic,” H.E.R. for “Back of My Mind,” Tyler, the Creator for “Call Me If You Get Lost,” Drake for “Certified Lover Boy,” Kanye West for “Donda” and Jazmine Sullivan for “Heaux Tales, Mo’Tales: The Deluxe.”

On the film side, Best Movie nominations went to “Candyman,” “King Richard,” “Respect,” “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” “Summer of Soul” and “The Harder They Fall.” Best Actor nominations include Adrian Holmes for “Bel Air,” Anthony Anderson for “Black-ish,” Damson Idris for “Snowfall,” Denzel Washington for “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” Forest Whitaker for “Respect” and “Godfather of Harlem,” Jabari Banks for “Bel Air” and Sterling K. Brown for “This Is Us.”

Best Actress nominations went to Aunjanue Ellis for “King Richard,” Coco Jones for “Bel Air,” Issa Rae for “Insecure,” Jennifer Hudson for “Respect,” Mary J. Blige for “Power Book II: Ghost,” Queen Latifah for “The Equalizer,” Quinta Brunson for “Abbot Elementary” and Regina King for “The Harder They Fall.”

See the full list of nominees on BET’s website here.

Who is performing at the 2022 BET Awards?

The awards show will include a lengthy slate of performances by Lizzo, Jack Harlow, Roddy Ricch, Chance the Rapper, Ella Mai, Babyface, Chlöe, Doechii, Giveon, Fireboy DML and many others.

Are there any honorary awards?

Music and fashion icon Sean “Diddy” Combs will receive this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

How do I watch the 2022 BET Awards?

The awards show will air on BET on Sunday starting at 8 p.m. ET. The 2022 BET Awards can also be streamed through Hulu, AT&T TV Now, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, Sling TV and Locast with free trials and memberships.

READ MORE HERE: 

See All of the Fashion at the 2021 BET Awards

A Closer Look at Ariana DeBose’s Custom Tonys Looks 

The Standout Fashion Looks From the Time 100 Gala 

The Best Fashion Moments From the Tribeca Film Festival 

How to Watch BET Awards Free:

Hot Summer Bags

How to Watch BET Awards Free:

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

How to Watch BET Awards Free:

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

How to Watch BET Awards Free:

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

How to Watch BET Awards Free:

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

How to Watch BET Awards Free:

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

How to Watch BET Awards Free:

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

How to Watch BET Awards Free:

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

How to Watch BET Awards Free:

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

How to Watch BET Awards Free:

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

How to Watch BET Awards Free:

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

How to Watch BET Awards Free:

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

How to Watch BET Awards Free:

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

How to Watch BET Awards Free:

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

How to Watch BET Awards Free:

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

How to Watch BET Awards Free:

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

How to Watch BET Awards Free:

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

How to Watch BET Awards Free:

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

How to Watch BET Awards Free:

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

How to Watch BET Awards Free:

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

How to Watch BET Awards Free:

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

How to Watch BET Awards Free:

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

How to Watch BET Awards Free:

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

How to Watch BET Awards Free:

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

How to Watch BET Awards Free:

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

How to Watch BET Awards Free:

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

How to Watch BET Awards Free:

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

How to Watch BET Awards Free:

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

How to Watch BET Awards Free:

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

How to Watch BET Awards Free:

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

How to Watch BET Awards Free:

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

How to Watch BET Awards Free:

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

How to Watch BET Awards Free:

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

How to Watch BET Awards Free:

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

How to Watch BET Awards Free:

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

How to Watch BET Awards Free:

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

How to Watch BET Awards Free:

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

How to Watch BET Awards Free:

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

How to Watch BET Awards Free:

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

How to Watch BET Awards Free:

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

How to Watch BET Awards Free:

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

How to Watch BET Awards Free:

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

How to Watch BET Awards Free:

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad