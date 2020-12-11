LONDON – Bottega Veneta has taken a cinematic turn and filmed its spring-summer 2021 runway show, which took place in front of a small audience at London’s Sadler’s Wells theatre on Oct. 9.

WWD had a first look at the teaser, which will be released later today. The camera sweeps over the green-tinged runway-cum-performance space, and shows models backstage dressed in chunky knits, textured tops and lots of bold, color-blocked outfits, designed by creative director Daniel Lee.

Bottega will air the full film, titled “Salon 01 London,” on Monday, Dec. 14, at 1:00 p.m. London time. It will appear on Bottega Veneta.com, and on the brand’s social channels. Watch the teaser here:

