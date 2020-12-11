A still from Bottega Veneta Spring 2021 collection film

A still from Bottega Veneta Spring 2021 collection film

Courtesy of Bottega Veneta

LONDON – Bottega Veneta has taken a cinematic turn and filmed its spring-summer 2021 runway show, which took place in front of a small audience at London’s Sadler’s Wells theatre on Oct. 9.

WWD had a first look at the teaser, which will be released later today. The camera sweeps over the green-tinged runway-cum-performance space, and shows models backstage dressed in chunky knits, textured tops and lots of bold, color-blocked outfits, designed by creative director Daniel Lee.

Bottega will air the full film, titled “Salon 01 London,” on Monday, Dec. 14, at 1:00 p.m. London time. It will appear on Bottega Veneta.com, and on the brand’s social channels. Watch the teaser here:

See Also:

Inside Balenciaga “Afterworld: The Age of Tomorrow” Videogame

Saint Laurent Sets Dec. 15 for Summer 2021 Unveil

Kim Jones Takes His Dior Men’s Collection From Beijing to Outer Space

Bottega Veneta Film Spring
load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus