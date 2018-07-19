DOGS ON THE MIND: Former “Teen Wolf” star Arden Cho, who cofounded watch brand start-up Leonard & Church, has a thing about collars and leashes. That’s due to her being dog mom to four-year-old Chewy, a Pekingese-Shih Tzu mix.

In addition to being a spoiled canine who eats home-cooked meals, Chewy has access to a leather line for canines from Cho’s company. Collars are $65 and leashes $75. News of the line was sent to all Leonard & Church e-mail subscribers on Thursday. According to Cho in the e-mail, the company spent more than a year designing and creating the line, and partnered with an experienced manufacturer who creates luxury leather accessories for dogs and humans, including $1,000 handbags.

“We wanted to create beautiful, high-quality accessories at a fair price for dog lovers around the world. A focus on the details. Honestly priced. Accessible luxury. It’s why we started Leonard & Church in the first place,” Cho wrote.

The watch start-up, with cofounders Jeffrey Leung and Christopher Chon, was the highest-funded watch campaign in Kickstarter history back in October 2015, raising backers from 60-plus countries. According to Chon, the company’s watches are priced between $95 and $145, and are comparable in quality to brands selling for $800 each. The company teams directly with suppliers, enabling it to collapse the traditional watch supply chain and pass the savings on to consumers.

Leonard & Church is part of a group of brands — Bonobos, Warby Parker, Away and Stowaway, to name a few — who have been successful at democratizing the fashion and beauty industries.