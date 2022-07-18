Everything to Know About the ESPY Awards 2022: How to Watch, Nominees and More

The 2022 ESPY Awards are coming soon.

The award, short for Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Award, is considered one of sports’ biggest nights, with the ceremony recognizing individual and team athletic achievements and performances during the preceding calendar year.

Like most high-scale awards shows, the ESPYs are hosted by a contemporary celebrity, but are regarded as more light-hearted than most, with segments including comedy sketches.

This year, NBA star Stephen Curry has been tapped to host what looks to be an eventful ESPYs ceremony as a number of A-list athletes have been nominated, including Los Angeles Rams player Cooper Kupp and Olympic swimmer Caeleb Dressel.

Here, WWD breaks down all you need to know about the 2022 ESPY Awards. Scroll on for more.

When is the 2022 ESPY Awards?

The 30th annual ESPY Awards will be held on July 20 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Who is hosting the 2022 ESPY Awards?

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors raises the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award after defeating the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Getty Images

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been tapped to host this year’s ceremony. Recently, Curry helped lead his team to the 2022 NBA finals, edging out the Boston Celtics in seven games to win their fourth championship. He was also awarded the NBA Finals MVP award.

Who are the nominees for the 2022 ESPY Awards?

Shohei Ohtani, Allyson Felix and Kylian Mbappé. Getty Images

A slew of household names in sports are up for awards this year, including Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky, NFL quarterback Joe Burrow, NBA star Ja Morant, Olympic figure skater Nathan Chen, MLB star Aaron Judge, WNBA star Candace Parker, Olympic track and field veteran Allyson Felix and international soccer superstar Kylian Mbappé, among many others.

Up for the coveted award of best athlete in men’s sports, Curry himself is nominated, as well as NHL player Connor McDavid, MLB’s Shohei Ohtani and NFL’s Aaron Rodgers.

As for the best athlete in women’s sports, Parker is also in the running along with Ledecky, Olympic gymnast Sunisa Lee and cross country skier and road cyclist Oksana Masters.

For the full list of nominees, visit ESPN.com

How can I watch the 2022 ESPY Awards?

The 30th annual ESPY Awards will air live on July 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. It’s available via streaming services like Hulu+ Live TV, Fubo TV and YouTube TV. YouTube TV includes a three-day free trial while Fubo TV and Hulu+ Live TV offer seven-day free trials.