TAKE NO. FIVE: Pink ruffles, silvery tweed and dotted embroideries can be spied in a 15-second teaser video of Chanel’s spring 2021 haute couture collection released exclusively to WWD.

In the run-up to the broadcast of its show at 2 p.m. Paris time on Tuesday, Chanel shared the clip, credited to Dutch photographer and filmmaker Anton Corbijn, known for his moody visuals for music groups like U2 and Depeche Mode.

Selected by Chanel creative director Virginie Viard for the task, Corbijn took his cameras to the couture ateliers at 31 Rue Cambon to capture seamstresses in action, and models in the throes of fittings. The spot flips between color and black-and-white, ending with a view of the salons through a window.

Chanel plans to drip-feed still images from the fittings on its social channels today. These show yet more ruffles, micro sequins, color-flecked tweeds and a princess-line dress with beaded straps.

The French fashion house is filming its couture show today at the Grand Palais, its habitual show venue, but without an audience. The recent men’s shows in Paris were a purely digital affair, with large gatherings forbidden to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Chanel initially hoped to hold two shows for 300 guests each at the vast venue.

The French house has already announced it plans to stage its cruise show in May in Les Baux-de-Provence, a picturesque hilltop village in the south of France.

