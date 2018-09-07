The Great One has become an investor in Untuckit.

Wayne Gretzky, the former Canadian hockey player whose nickname is “The Great One” for his performance during a 20-year career — he’s still the leading scorer in National Hockey League history with more goals and assists than any other player — has invested an undisclosed amount in the company and will become a brand ambassador.

Gretzky became aware of the company during a shopping trip in St. Louis when he visited an Untuckit store. He was so enamored with the shirts that he sent a signed bottle of Wayne Gretzky Whiskey to add to the store’s collection and reached out to the company about getting involved.

The discussions led to Gretzky investing in the brand and also agreeing to appear in its marketing campaigns.

The timing of the announcement is fortuitous since Untuckit will open its first store in Canada on Wednesday. The unit will be in Toronto’s CF Sherway Gardens and will carry the company’s full line of men’s apparel. Untuckit will also launch a Canadian e-commerce site and product fulfillment center in the city at the same time.

“This is an exciting milestone for Untuckit,” said founder Chris Riccobono. “Since we began opening stores in the U.S., having a space in Canada has always been a goal of ours — we couldn’t think of a more fitting place than fashion-centric Toronto for our first location. Our Canadian customers have been shopping with us for years online, so we’re looking forward to offering them another way to experience Untuckit, this time up close and in-person.”

Bringing Gretzky on board as an investor and ambassador is expected to help pave the way for the brand in that country. “In addition to his legendary presence in the hockey world, he’s an incredible businessman and family man — a perfect fit for Untuckit,” Riccobono added. “Wayne’s overwhelming success over the years as an entrepreneur made him a great fit as an investor, and his passion for both Canada and the Untuckit brand made bringing him on as a brand ambassador a natural next step.”

Gretzky said working with Untuckit as it opens its first store in Canada is especially meaningful to him. “Their incredible product drew me to the brand, and, after learning about their rapid growth, I knew I wanted to be involved with them in a meaningful way. Investing in such a growing brand has given me the opportunity to grow as an entrepreneur, and I’m looking forward to serving as a brand ambassador, since everything they offer aligns so well with my lifestyle.”

Gretzky will appear in Untuckit’s marketing campaigns in its stores and digital channels in the U.S. as well as Canada. The brand was founded in 2011 and now operates 39 stores in the U.S. with an additional 15 on tap for the remainder of the year.