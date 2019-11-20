Luxury multibrand retailer The Webster will be opening its seventh location this January, at the Beverly Center in Los Angeles. The 11,000-square-foot pink concrete building will be designed by acclaimed British architect Sir David Adjaye, whose projects include the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African-American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., and homes for Juergen Teller, Ewan McGregor and the late Alexander McQueen. This marks his first project in California.

The flagship will be located at Beverly and San Vicente Boulevards as part of the $500 million-renovated Beverly Center, bringing a luxury multilabel concept to the mall anchored by Bloomingdale’s and Macy’s, with Burberry, Prada, Louis Vuitton and Uniqlo outposts, as well as restaurants from star chefs Joshua Skenes (Angler), Akira Back (AB Steak) and others. The Webster LA will house 100 brands for men, women, accessories, fine jewelry, children and the new home collection.

“It is such an honor to work with David, I have been a fan of his work for such a long time,” said Laure Heriard Dubreuil, founder and creative director of The Webster. “To have him bring The Webster LA to life is an absolute dream! Each one of our locations has its own identity, from the design of the store down to the creatively curated selection of products that furnish the rails and shelves. David truly captured the essence of The Webster DNA and projected it into the future with this new beautiful iteration of The Webster.”

The store will announce itself with a series of exclusive products and activations spotlighting brands such as Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Chloé, Dior, Gucci, Loewe, Paco Rabanne, Palm Angels, Proenza Schouler, Rhude, Valentino, Vetements and Versace.

“Working with Laure and The Webster was a really unique client experience. She gave us a lot of freedom and was very trusting throughout the process, which yielded a distinctive form that she can be free with to resculpt for various collections or new art programming,” Adjaye said in a statement.

“David Adjaye is widely considered one of today’s most influential and respected architects,” William S. Taubman, chief operating officer of Taubman Centers, said in a statement. “His vision for The Webster at Beverly Center will undoubtedly create an iconic new corner in L.A., and a wonderful shopper environment for this special luxury destination.”

The Webster Los Angeles is set to open in early January at 8500 Beverly Boulevard, just a few weeks prior to the second edition of the Frieze L.A. art show. The store will have a dedicated entrance and private valet parking.