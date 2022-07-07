Wedding Dress From Demna’s Second Balenciaga Couture Collection Goes Viral

The final look of Balenciaga’s couture show was none other than the form of a wedding gown.

On Wednesday, Demna’s highly anticipated second couture collection for the Paris-based fashion house seemed to increase the hype, with a number of A-list stars walking the runway in memorable looks and an ethereal, larger-than-life wedding dress that concluded the show. Celebrities in the show included Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, Nicole Kidman, Naomi Campbell, Bella Hadid and more.

The wedding dress immediately picked up plenty of traction on social media, with some users praising the detail and embroidery to the look, while others praised the model, Ajok Madel, for walking in it so gracefully.

The look was a high-neck, sleeveless embellished white dress that flowed out like an exaggerated ballgown at the waist. It also came with a matching veil that was almost as long as the dress and covered the model’s face.

The #Balenciaga bride had a few bobbles, because her skirt was so big. (This feels like something Edward Gorey would write.) pic.twitter.com/RRerSkWo8D — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) July 6, 2022

For the show, Demna tapped Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, Nicole Kidman, Naomi Campbell, Bella Hadid and others to walk the runway. The couture show took place at Balenciaga’s historic salon in Paris.

The Balenciaga couture runway was just as star-studded as its front row, which saw guests including Kris Jenner and her granddaughter North West, Alexa Demie, Offset and many others.

READ MORE HERE:

Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, Nicole Kidman and More Walk Balenciaga Couture Show

Balenciaga, Olivier Rousteing for Jean Paul Gaultier Among Highlights of All-physical Paris Couture

Bella Hadid Walks in Statement Green Puffed Gown for Balenciaga’s Couture Fashion Show in Paris