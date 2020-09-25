FLUTTERING AWAY: Weekend Max Mara unveiled its latest Signature capsule collection during Milan Fashion Week and called it Flutterflies, designed in collaboration with American illustrator and Pop artist Donald Robertson.

The artist’s colorful and cartoonish prints brimming with butterflies — a longtime Max Mara symbol — lit up the collection on a long and sleeveless cotton dress, a pencil skirt, a T-shirt, sneakers and the brand’s soft Pasticcino bag.

Robertson’s signature medium — the hand-cut, rough and colored gaffer tape — peppered the designs as colorful cotton strips on the waist or the necklines of the garments.

The collection was fun and joyful, in a vibrant color palette. In addition to butterflies, the patterns included stylized “Flutterfly” women, colorful tape-inspired stripes, and printed versions of Robertson’s sinuous handwriting.

The capsule will be available in stores starting in February or March.

Interpreted by American model Sofia Richie, the spirit of the collection was captured by photographer Dewey Nicks.

The Weekend Max Mara brand is part of the Max Mara Group and was launched as a casual outdoor weekend collection in 1984.

Previously, the label teamed with the likes of Lucinda Chambers, former fashion director of British Vogue; Oscar-winning costume designer Gabriella Pescucci; American interior designer Anthony Baratta; American artist Richard Saja inspired by the historical Royal Ascot races, and Micol Sabbadini, among others.