Weekend Max Mara Collaborates With Lily Aldridge on Signature Collection

FROM LILY WITH LOVE: Weekend Max Mara this season unveiled its new Signature Collection in a collaboration with Lily Aldridge.

Called “From Lily With Love,” it comprises chic and easy summer pieces, and it’s obvious meeting Aldridge in Milan that she had fun conceiving this playful collection, which is also very personal, nodding to her father, English illustrator Alan Aldridge.

“He always looked cool and timeless,” she said, as she revisited his three-piece suits, denim on denim, bringing bright and joyful colors and patterns to the collection.

Aldridge, who hails from Los Angeles, added an arty and whimsical vibe and a ’70s hippie, boho-sensibility with her Californian heritage.

The prints, she said, reflected her “rock ‘n’ roll side.” After all, her husband is Caleb Followill, the frontman of the Kings of Leon rock band.

Floaty and romantic dresses were shown either in finely decorated eyelet cotton or in gauzy textures. There were pretty tops and bishop-sleeved blouses that contributed to the feminine yet easy lineup.

A fluid pajama set in slinky silk twill was printed with Alan Aldridge’s floral motifs.

Aldridge also presented a series of of accessories, ranging from a new version of the brand’s signature Pasticcino Bag to a hat, silk scarves and shoes.

Weekend Max Mara has previously collaborated on its Signature Collections with architect and designer Patricia Urquiola; New York-based stylist and editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson; top model Alek Wek; American illustrator and pop artist Donald Robertson; Lucinda Chambers, former fashion director of British Vogue; Oscar-winning costume designer Gabriella Pescucci; American interior designer Anthony Baratta, and American artist Richard Saja.