Weekend Max Mara Presents Habito Collection With Patricia Urquiola

This is the latest Signature capsule collection by the Italian brand and it was presented during Milan Fashion Week.

Weekend Max Mara
The Weekend Max Mara installation image courtesy of Weekend Max Mara

A MEETING OF WORLDS: During Milan Fashion Week, Weekend Max Mara unveiled Habito, its latest Signature collection, co-created with architect and designer Patricia Urquiola.

Urquiola insisted the lineup should be displayed outside the Italian brand’s headquarters for the first time and in a space that would represent her. Accordingly, the collection could be viewed at CC-Tapis, an Italian design company that produces contemporary handmade rugs for residential and contract spaces.

Against the backdrop of Urquiola’s rugs, the collection reflected her personality and inspirations, blending the fashion and architecture worlds. “This is my own context,” she said gazing around the rooms, adding that her aim is to “expand different sectors and point of views. The collection’s narrative is about hybrid pieces that welcome you as a home — an emotional habitat.”

The collection was marked by an eye-catching mix of colors — from purple to blue and green — bold textures and graphic patterns. She revisited a selection of coats in cocoon shapes from existing Weekend Max Mara silhouettes, juxtaposing wool and ribbed knits with technical nylon with reflective effects — all in roomy silhouette. “I don’t like anything that is too constricting,” she said.

Urquiola reinterpreted the house’s signature Pasticcino bag with a padded vertical pattern for a 3D effect or with diagonal lines that created an iridescent glow, with supersized boule clasps.

This marks the 10th collection for the brand. Last September, Weekend Max Mara teamed with New York-based stylist and editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson on the spring 2022 collection, and previously unveiled capsules developed with top model Alek Wek; American illustrator and pop artist Donald Robertson; Lucinda Chambers, former fashion director of British Vogue; Oscar-winning costume designer Gabriella Pescucci; American interior designer Anthony Baratta, and American artist Richard Saja inspired by the famed Royal Ascot races, among others.
