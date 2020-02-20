WEEKEND TREAT: Re-Find is the name of the new Signature Collection by Weekend Max Mara for fall created in collaboration with Lucinda Chambers, former fashion director of British Vogue.

“I know the brand very well. There is a shop close to where I live and I love it for what it stands for – comfort, relaxation, style and easiness,” said Chambers, who created what she believes is “the perfect wardrobe” of a few essential pieces that can be mixed and matched.

Chambers was also proud for having used fabrics that pre-existed for the brand- hence the name Re-Find. “It’s a fusion between Weekend and what I love,” she said. “I understand their customer, who is not afraid of color. They are very interesting women who feel independent and are into their own personal style.”

She chose fabrics such as cotton gabardine for pants, rustic wool for outerwear and conceived designs with unexpected contrasting stripes and floral patterns, patchwork checks and layers. A poncho-blanket was worn over a fluid dress, while oversize, mannish pants were paired with a form-fitting, skinny sweater and an oversize cape.

The color palette was vivid, with shots of ink-blue, orange, rust and earthy hues. Eccentric accessories included the maxi version of the brand’s Pasticcino Bag, a printed foulard and a soft hat.

The capsule collection, which will be in stores starting in July, was photographed by Jack Davison and fronted by model Karen Elson, who first worked on a campaign for the brand back in 1997.

Chambers is also co-founder of the Colville brand and of online shopping platform Collagerie.

The Weekend Max Mara brand is part of the Max Mara Group and was launched as a casual outdoor weekend collection in 1984.